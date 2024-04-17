YS Jagan Mohan Reddy receives overwhelming support in Ravipadu village during bus yatra

In a show of immense support, Chief Minister YS Jaganmohan Reddy was warmly welcomed by the people of Ravipadu village in Tadepalligudem Assembly Constituency during his Memanta Saaraat Bus Yatra. The bus reached the village at 9:30 pm on Tuesday, and the villagers lined up to greet CM Jagan as he and other party candidates greeted them from the bus.

Narasapuram MP candidate Guduri Umabala and Tadepalligudem MLA candidate Kottu Satyanarayana were also present on the bus, interacting with the villagers and receiving their support. The atmosphere was filled with joy and excitement as CM Jagan climbed on top of the bus, saluting the crowd with both hands.

The Chief Minister, along with the MP and MLA candidates, mingled with the villagers, listening to their concerns and receiving petitions. CM Jagan even took the time to interact with children, bringing one close to him and giving them a kiss. The villagers were overwhelmed with happiness and showed their love and support for CM Jagan by capturing the moment on their cell phones.

During the bus yatra, CM Jagan promised the construction of a bridge to Jagananna Colony at Mullamma Gudi, further solidifying his commitment to the development of the region. The Memanta Saaraat Bus Yatra continued through Tanuku Constituency, with CM Jagan stopping at various points to connect with the people and spread his message of progress and development.

The successful reception of CM Jagan's bus yatra in Tadepalligudem Constituency has boosted the morale of the YSR Congress Party, highlighting the strong support and enthusiasm of the people for the party and its leader.