YS Jagan Mohan Reddy to bestow best teachers awards today

Vijayawada: Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy would present best teacher awards and felicitate 176 teachers and principals at a function here on Monday.

All the arrangements are in place for the celebration of the Teachers' Day in connection with the birth anniversary of Dr Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan. The Education department is organising the programme at A Convention centre here. The Chief Minister will felicitate 58 teachers from school education, 19 junior lecturers from Intermediate education and 60 assistant professors from the higher education, five persons from Language and Cultural department, three teachers from Kasturba Gandhi Balika Vidyalayas and five national best teacher award winners. School Education Commissioner K Suresh Kumar said that 26 schools which had secured Swatcha Vidyalaya awards from the Central government would also be awarded prizes.

Minister for Education Botcha Satyanarayana, Special Chief Secretary Buditi Rajasekhar, principal secretary J Syamala Rao, AP Higher Education Council chairman Dr K Hemachandra Reddy and others would participate in the programme.