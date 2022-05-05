YS Jagan Mohan Reddy took back State by 20 years: BJP

Ongole: The State-level leaders participated in the foundation laying programme for the district party office here on Wednesday and announced that they were striving to strengthen the party and bring it to power in the state.

BJP AP general secretary VAVS Suryanarayana Raju, state building committee convener Kayiti Saidareddy, political feedback convener Lanka Dinakar, organisation secretary N Madhukar, Ongole parliament district president Sirasanagandla Srinivasulu and others participated in the foundation laying programme.

Speaking on the occasion, Suryanarayana Raju said that the State had become bankrupt in the YSRCP rule, and the future is uncertain. He said that YS Jagan Mohan Reddy forced the State backwards for 20 years, and achieved no development but increased loan burden.

He called the State government shameless for renaming the Union government schemes as theirs and trying to gain from them. Madhukar said that though the Union government is supporting AP by funding thousands of crores of rupees, the state is not giving due credit to the centre. He said that the BJP local units will stand by the public side and will expose the failures of the State government.

Lanka Dinakar expressed concern over the rise in atrocities against Dalits, women and other downtrodden people in the State.