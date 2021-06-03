YS Jagan Mohan Reddy writes to all CMs on vaccine coordination

Amaravati: Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy wrote a letter to all Chief Ministers seeking coordination between them in procuring vaccines.

In his letter written to Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, the Chief Minister said that no one responded to the global tenders floated to procure vaccines directly till today and the situation was now getting transformed into States Vs Union, and the approving authority Government of India. He said any delay in vaccinating the people would come at a heavy price.

The Chief Minister said that all the Chief Ministers should speak in a single voice and urge the Government of India to take charge and responsibility of the vaccination drive, the way it was happening in the early part of the year.

The CM in his letter stated that there may be so many supply constraints in vaccine production, the decision of giving States a larger say in the vaccination procurement was something that was unwarranted, the fact remains that last one-and-a-half month has made us realise the challenges of the drive.

The Chief Minister said the need of the hour is to increase our vaccine availability be it through any source. A centralised and coordinated vaccination supported by the States would lead to wonderful results for the people of India.

The Chief Minister urged the support of Kerala CM to speak in one voice and ensure that India overcomes this pandemic.