Live
- Importance of problem-solving for success
- Puttaparthi district collector directs officials to be vigilant at EVM storage rooms
- ‘Legal errors’: Pak court halts Imran Khan’s cypher case proceedings till Jan 11
- YSRCP govt. fulfilled all promises, ready for challenge, Jogi Ramesh
- Will work under leadership of YS Jagan no matter what, says Kadiri MLA
- Eluru district collector says increased pension to elderly will begin from January 2024
- YSRCP leader join TDP in presence of Kadiri leader Kandikunta Venkataprasad
- Former Dharmavaram MLA extends support to Anganwadi workers
- Former Dharmavaram MLA extends support to municipal sanitation workers strike
- Future of Reliance belongs to Akash, Isha, Anant and their generation: Mukesh Ambani
Just In
YS Jagan mourns over demise of Vijayakanth, extends condolences to family
Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jaganmohan Reddy has expressed shock over the death of popular film actor and DMDK chief Vijayakanth.
Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy has expressed shock over the death of popular film actor and DMDK chief Vijayakanth. In this regard, the Chief Minister's office issued a condolence statement on Thursday.
CM Jagan expressed his deepest sympathy to Vijayakanth's family members, fans and party workers in the said statement. It may be recalled that as an action hero, Vijayakanth has left an indelible mark not only in the Tamil film industry but also in the politics there.
Meanwhile, 71-year-old Vijayakanth was admitted to a hospital in Chennai and was treated for health problems. His fans were happy as the doctors announced that he had recovered recently. But after contracting Corona, his condition worsened. The hospital sources announced that he passed away this morning.