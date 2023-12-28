YS Jagan mourns over demise of Vijayakanth, extends condolences to family

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy has expressed shock over the death of popular film actor and DMDK chief Vijayakanth. In this regard, the Chief Minister's office issued a condolence statement on Thursday.

CM Jagan expressed his deepest sympathy to Vijayakanth's family members, fans and party workers in the said statement. It may be recalled that as an action hero, Vijayakanth has left an indelible mark not only in the Tamil film industry but also in the politics there.

Meanwhile, 71-year-old Vijayakanth was admitted to a hospital in Chennai and was treated for health problems. His fans were happy as the doctors announced that he had recovered recently. But after contracting Corona, his condition worsened. The hospital sources announced that he passed away this morning.