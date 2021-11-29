YS Jagan mourns over the death of TTD OSD Dollar Seshadri, expresses condolences to family

Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy has expressed shock over the death of Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanam Temple OSD dollar Seshadri. The CM expressed his deepest condolences to Seshadri's family members. The TTD OSD Dollar ‌Seshadri died suddenly on Monday morning.

He went to Visakhapatnam to participate in the Karthika Dipotsavam program a breathed his last before being rushed to the hospital due to a heart attack in the morning.

Dollar Seshadri has been in the services of diety since 1978. Although retired in 2007, he continued as OSD as his services were mandatory. He remained in the service of the diedeityll the last moment of his death.

On the other hand, TTD chairman YV Subba Reddy said the death of Dollar Seshadri was a big loss. He expressed deep shock over his death and opined that Seshadri's services were unforgettable. Subba Reddy mourned over his death and asserted that he has been praying for his soul to rest in peace.