YS Jagan participates in Rythu Dinotsavam program in Rayadurgam, says the govt. is pro-farmers

Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy said that the better the farmer, the better the state. CM Jagan participated in the farmers 'meeting organized at Rayadurgam to mark the YSR Rythu Dinotsavam (Farmers' Day). Speaking on the occasion, CM Jagan reminded that if the farmer is good, the state will be good and YSR is credited with changing the face of the state with Jalayagnam. "We are a pro-farmer government and have spent Rs 8,670 crore on farmers in two years," Jagan said.

"We are giving Rs 13,500 per annum to farmers under Rythu Bharosa and spent Rs 17,029 crore in two years," he said. YS Jagan said the government is providing quality seeds and fertilizers through farmers through RBKs and doing e-cropping for every crop. CM Jagan further said the details of how many acres were cultivated would be registered in RBK. "We are also offering crop insurance in case of crop loss and input subsidy through RBKs," he said. CM Jagan said that all services are being provided through village secretariats.



Addressing about water dispute between two Telugu states, he recalled that the water allocations were made between two Telugu states after the bifurcation of the state in June 2015. He opined that Pothireddypadu will get water only if the water level is at 881 feet in Srisailam, which will last only for 20 to 25 days for the last 20 years. The chief minister incensed that the Telangana leaders were criticising the AP without knowing the facts.

Earlier, Chief Minister YS Jaganmohan Reddy inaugurated the Agri Lab at Rayadurgam Market Yard and then laid the foundation stone for several development projects at a stage set up at the school.