YS Jagan pays homage to Mekapati Goutham Reddy, says it is difficult to believe he is no more

Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy has said that it is difficult to believe that Goutham Reddy is not with us. He said no one can replace his place. CM YS Jagan, who was present at the Mekapati Goutham Reddy memorial meeting held at Nellore VPR Convention Hall on Monday, paid homage to Gautam and addressed the gathering.



CM Jagan said that it was sad to lose a good man like Goutham Reddy and recalled that the latter has been the good companion to him at every step. CM Jagan recalled that Goutham's intimacy was greater than Rajamohan's and that he (Goutham Reddy) had come into politics with his encouragement.

The chief minister said that the late minister had no pride despite being older than him and he grew up with a sense of brotherhood. He said that Goutham Reddy was very passionate about state investments and worked for the welfare of the state till the last moment. CM Jagan assured that the entire YSRCP would be be supportive to Mekapati Goutham Reddy's family.