YS Jagan pays tribute to Babu Jagjivan Ram on birth anniversary, lauds his efforts for bringing social justice

Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy paid tribute to Babu Jagjivan Ram on his birth anniversary at CM's camp office. The event was attended by Home Minister Mekathoti Sucharitha, Government Advisor Sajjala Ramakrishna Reddy, Ministers Vishwarup, Adimulapu Suresh and MLA Meruga Nagarjuna.

On this occasion, CM Jagan recalled his services. He lauded the efforts of Jagjivan Ram to bring social and economic equality to the poor, the working class, the common man and the downtrodden. Meanwhile, Babu Jagjivan Ram birth anniversary celebrations were organized under the auspices of the Social Welfare Department in Vijayawada. Special General Secretary Praveen Kumar paid tributes at Ramavarapadu.

Social Welfare chief executive K Sunita and SC Corporation Managing Director Samuel participated in the event. Speaking on the occasion, Praveen Kumar said that Babu Jagjivan Ram's services to the country were memorable. Jagjivan Ram is a great leader who worked for the welfare of Dalits and stated that his aspirations should be carried forward.