YS Jagan pays tribute to martyred Jawan, announces ex-gratia of Rs. 50 lakh to kin

Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy has said that Jawan Jashwant Reddy, a native of Dariwada Kottapalam, Bapatla Mandal, Guntur district, who laid down his life in Kashmir as part of the attack on terrorists is memorable. He said that he had fought at the risk of his life in Kashmir as part of national defense and the sacrifice was indescribable. He paid tribute to the bravery shown by the jawan.

Authorities have already been instructed to accompany Jaswant Reddy's family during this difficult time, he said. He said the services were invaluable and the state government would provide its share of Rs. 50 lakh financial assistance to support the family. The Chief Minister, who was on a visit to the Kadapa district responded immediately after he got the information.

Jaswant Reddy, a jawan from Guntur district in Andhra Pradesh, was martyred in a counter-insurgency operation at Sunderbani sector of Rajouri district in Jammu and Kashmir. Along with Jaswant, another jawan and two terrorists died in the firing.