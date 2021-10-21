YS Jagan pays tribute to Martyrs on Police Martyrs Day, says weekly-off for police will be implemented

Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy on Thursday attended the Police Martyrs' Remembrance Day function held at Vijayawada Indira Gandhi Municipal Stadium. Arrived at the stadium at 8 am, he received the police salute and unveiled the martyrs' book. Later, CM Jagan addressed the gathering. Speaking on the occasion, CM Jagan said we are celebrating Police Martyrs' Remembrance Day across the country today and have been running this program for the last 62 years.



He said among 377 policemen who were martyred across the country during the last year, there are 11 policemen from our state. "I pay tribute to all these martyrs today on behalf of the state government," YS Jagan said. YS Jagan further said that the government has declared weekly off for the police for the first time in history and opined that it could not be implemented due to the Covid-19 outbreak.

However, he said that the weekly-off system would be implemented from now. The chief minister recalled that there are a lot of jobs recruited in the police department. "Rs 10 lakh has been sanctioned for the policemen who died due to covid and special medical services were provided to the corona affected police, " said YS Jagan.

CM YS Jagan said that Law and order is the most important aspect in the state and the government is giving high priority to peace and security in the state. The chief minister directed the police not to spare the anti-social elements and should be treated by the law. "We should not neglect unscrupulous forces in political leaders, " said Jagan.