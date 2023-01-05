YS Jagan pays tribute to Visakha Diary Chairman Tulasi Rao in Yalamanchili

Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy, who left for Yalamanchili in the district, paid tributes to Visakha Dairy Chairman Adari Tulasi Rao and consoled the family members.



It is known that Tulsi Rao passed away on Wednesday while undergoing treatment at the hospital. To this extent, CM Jagan paid tributes to Tulsi Rao's body and visited his family members.



He was born on February 1, 1939 in Yalamanchili of Anakapalli district to Venkataramaiah and Seethaiyamma couple.



He continued as the Chairman of Visakha Dairy for about 35 years and led Visakha Dairy on the path of progress. Krishi Hospital has been set up on behalf of Visakha Dairy for the farmers.