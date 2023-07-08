YS Jagan pays tribute to YS Rajasekhar Reddy on birth anniversary

Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy paid tribute to the late great leader YS Rajasekhara Reddy. After completing his tour of Anantapur district on Saturday, CM Jagan directly visited YSR Ghat in Idupulapaya of YSR Kadapa district, to pay his respects.

On the occasion of the birth anniversary of the late Chief Minister YS Rajasekhara Reddy, and in commemoration of this day, CM Jagan, along with his wife YS Bharti, mother YS Vijayamma, and other family members, paid their respects at YSR Ghat.