YS Jagan Predicts YSRCP's Victory in Andhra Pradesh Again

Chief Minister YS Jaganmohan Reddy has confidently stated that the YSRCP will once again come to power in Andhra Pradesh. During a meeting with representatives of the Indian Political Action Committee (IPAC) on Thursday, CM Jagan predicted that the party will create history by winning more seats than in the previous elections.

"We are going to create a boom in AP. On 4th June, the nation will be shocked to see the upcoming results. He said that they would get more seats than what Prashanth Kishore predicted. "Let's continue to do good for the people for the next five years," CM Jagan said to the IPAC representatives.

IPAC had worked as a political consultancy for the YSRCP in the previous general elections. CM Jagan visited the IPAC office in Benzi Circle and engaged in discussions with the team for about half an hour. He also took selfies with the representatives and shared light moments with them.

The confidence and optimism expressed by CM Jagan have bolstered the spirits of the YSRCP members and supporters as they gear up for the upcoming elections. The party had won 151 seats and 22 MP seats in 2019, and now aims to surpass those numbers in the upcoming polls. The entire country will be watching as the results unfold on election day, eagerly awaiting the outcome of the fiercely contested race in Andhra Pradesh.