YS Jagan releases Jagananna Vidya Deevena funds

Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy emphasised the importance of providing quality education to the children of underprivileged families. He launched the 'Jagananna Vidya Deevena' program, releasing Rs 708.68 crores directly into the joint accounts of children and mothers in Pamarru, Krishna district. The initiative aims to support mothers in paying for their children's education, ensuring that financial constraints do not hinder their academic pursuits.

Under the Jagananna Vidya Deevena scheme, the government is covering the educational expenses of 9,44,666 students, with 93% of them pursuing higher education within the state. The income eligibility limit was raised to 2 lakhs to include Scheduled Castes and other disadvantaged communities, enabling more students to benefit from the program. This proactive approach has resulted in increased enrollment and support for a significant majority of beneficiaries through educational and accommodation assistance.

In a departure from past practices, the government is now disbursing fees immediately after each quarter to alleviate financial burdens on families. Additionally, the program includes provisions for free boarding facilities, ensuring that students have access to both education and accommodation support. Over the course of 57 months, a total of Rs 12,609 crore has been allocated under the Vidya Deevena scheme, benefiting 29.6 lakh individuals. Furthermore, Rs 4,275 crore has been disbursed through the Jagananna's accommodation blessing initiative.

The government's commitment to education and welfare is evident through the substantial investment of Rs 18,000 crore in these two schemes, reflecting a strong focus on empowering students and families through accessible and inclusive educational opportunities.