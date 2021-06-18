YS Jagan releases recruitment calendar for the year 2021-22, 10,143 jobs to be filled in AP

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister CM YS Jagan has given good news for the unemployed in the state. It has been announced that 10,143 jobs will be recruited this financial year. To this end, the CM released the job calendar on Friday. Details of jobs to be filled from now until March 2022 are mentioned in that job calendar. Speaking on the occasion, Jagan clarified that job recruitments in the state are done based on merit.



The CM explained that the candidates, who have been training for jobs for years, need not worry and would be recruited soon. "We are bringing the job calendar to know in advance in which month the job recruitment will take place, "CM said. He said 6,03,756 jobs have been created in the state in the past two years, which includes 1,84,164 permanent jobs and remaining 3,99,791 are outsourced jobs and another 19,701 have been filled on a contract basis.



Jagan said more than one lakh jobs had been created in the four months since he came to power. He said there was no state in the country where more than one lakh jobs were filled at once. The CM said the introduction of the volunteer system would employ over 2.50 lakh unemployed people in the state. He said development and welfare programs in the state have not stopped even in these adverse conditions of declining income. Despite the government's burden of Rs 3,500 crore, the RTC has been merged with the government to provide job security to 51,387 people, the CM said.



According to the job calendar released by the CM, the details of the appointments to be made monthly from July this year are as follows:



July -2021: 1238 Backlog Vacancies for SC, ST, Physically challenged



August-2021: 36 APPSC Group‌ 1 & Group‌ 2 36

September-2021: 450 Police Department Jobs-450

October-2021: 451 Doctors & Assistant Professors in the Department of Medicine

November-2021: 5251 Paramedics, Pharmacists, Lab Technicians in the Medical Department

December-2021: 441 Nurses in the medical department

January -2022: 240 Department of Education- Lecturers (Degree College)

February-2022: 2000 Department of Education- Assistant Professors (Universities)

March-2022: 36 Other Branches