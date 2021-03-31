YS Jagan responds to Telangana employees transfer, directs officials to clear the file

The seven-year dream of Telangana employees working in the state in Andhra Pradesh is coming to an end. Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy responded positively to address their issue. Telangana employees met AP Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy on Wednesday and that all their families were in Hyderabad and it was difficult for them to continue jobs in Andhra Pradesh. The employees appealed to Chief Minister Jagan to transfer them to Telangana state.

Earlier, CM Jagan had mentioned the issue at a meeting of the chief ministers of the two states, but the CM KCR government responded positively and sent the file from Telangana to the AP. The matter was brought to the attention of AP CM YS Jagan by the employees. With this, CM Jagan immediately responded and directed the officials to clear the transfer file of employees and send it to Telangana state. The Telangana employees were elated that CM Jagan accepted the offer in good faith and immediately issued orders.

However, almost seven years after the bifurcation of Andhra Pradesh, some problems still remain. One of these is the division of employees. Many of the employees have already been transferred to the respective states, while others are still working in the neighbouring state. At this juncture, CM Jagan gave good news to the employees of Telangana region.