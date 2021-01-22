YS Jagan reviews distribution of laptops under Amma Vodi, directs officials to provide internet network in Villages

Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy on Friday conducted a review on internet connections in villages and distribution of laptops as an option under the Amma Vodi scheme. On the occasion, the CM said that the authorities have been directed to provide unlimited internet network to the villages without interruption.

The CM said that the connection of any level is given to the villages. It is said that the internet library is set up at network point in villages so that work-from-home facilities would be set up in their own homes. CM YS Jagan directed to prepare a plan to this extent.

The CM suggested that students should also think about laptops and opined that the officials be ready to give away laptops by next year's Amma Vodi scheme. He said that if the laptop is damaged, it should be given to the village/ward secretariats and repaired within a week.