YS Jagan reviews on Agriculture sector, says meters will be announced to motors

Andhra Pradesh CM YS Jagan Mohan Reddy made a key announcement on the power being given to the agricultural sector. He has announced that it will soon install meters for agricultural motors. The CM reminded that the pilot project undertaken in Srikakulam district in this direction was successful and opined that the installation of meters for agricultural motors would provide quality electricity.

YS Jagan criticized the opposition for spreading propaganda on the meters of cultivating motors for political gain. Jagan conducted a review on the Department of Agriculture today at the CM's camp office. He announced that the YSR Rythu Bharosa-PM Kisan scheme funds will be released on the 16th of this month and crop compensation will be distributed to farmers in the first week of June. "In the same month, we will distribute 4,14 farm machinery, including 3,000 tractors," he said.

Minister for Agriculture, Marketing, Co-operation and Food Processing Kakani Govardhan Reddy, AP Agreemission Vice Chairman MVS Nagireddy, CS Sameer Sharma, Agriculture Special CS Poonam Malakondaiah, Marketing and Co-operation Chief Secretary Y Madhusudan Reddy, Agriculture Commissioner SS Sridhar and other high-ranking officials were present at the meeting.