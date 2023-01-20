YS Jagan reviews on construction works of Ambedkar statue, asks officials to complete it soon

Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy today conducted a review on the construction of Ambedkar Smritivanam and the huge statue to be installed in the Vijayawada Swaraj Maidan. He had a comprehensive discussion with the officials regarding the preparation of the statue, civil works undertaken around it, beautification, connecting the grounds with the main road and so on. In this order, the officials explained the work pattern to CM Jagan who then made many key suggestions.

Officials explained to CM Jagan that the total length of the statue of Ambedkar will be 206 feet including the statue pedestal. The total cost of Ambedkar Smritivanam project is Rs.268 crores, while the Peetham part will include the construction of Gplus 2. Also, a convention center will also come up in the premises. They said 352 metric tons of steel and 112 metric tons of brass are used in the construction of the statue. Officials said that the construction work of the statue will be completed by the end of March.

The officials further said that the arrangements have been made to move all the casting parts of the statue by January 31 and opined that they already moved some parts of the statue.Officials said that a separate space has been allocated for car parking and bus parking, and the roads leading to the Ambedkar Memorial Park will be beautified.

Responding to the explanation of the officials, CM Jagan ordered to complete the project quickly. He suggested that all the works should be completed within the specified time without compromising on quality. CM Jagan advised the officials to form a committee with high level officials to supervise the works.