YS Jagan reviews on covid-19 vaccination, directs officials to vaccinate one crore people in next four weeks

Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy has directed the authorities to expedite the covid vaccination process and asked to ensure that one crore of people are vaccinated in four to six weeks. Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy on Wednesday held a review meeting on the covid vaccination plan. Speaking at a meeting held at the camp office in Tadepalli, he directed that vaccination be carried out in urban areas from Monday. As a pilot project in a rural area, Vaccination will be done for 4 days a week in mandals with 2 villages per day.

Mentioned to speed up the vaccination‌ process once the errors have been corrected. It was suggested that the mission to protect the health of the people should continue in earnest. He said that there is ambiguity in the conduction of elections, which has to be held in six days. The chief minister said that the situation has posed a barrier for vaccination. "The question arises as to who is responsible for such situations that are detrimental to public health," YS Jagan opined.

The CM directed the Finance Ministry officials not to hesitate in appointing doctors and not to neglect the release of funds required for this. The officials briefed that the health workers, front-line workers and 3.97 lakh others are still pending for vaccination, officials told the CM. As many as 59.08 lakh people over the age of 60 and between the ages of 45 and 59 with chronic diseases are expected to be vaccinated, officials said. In this backdrop, CM directed that all necessary arrangements be made to expedite the vaccination of over one crore people in total.

The Chief Minister directed to pay special attention to the diagnosis of covid and asked to conduct tests in the RTPCR method. The meeting was attended by Deputy CM Alla Nani, Chief Advisor to the Chief Minister Nilam Sawhney Sahni and other senior officials.