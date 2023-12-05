YS Jagan reviews on Cyclone Michaung, asks officials to provide facilities to flood affected areas

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister has inquired about the situation in the state amid Cyclone Michaung. In the review conducted on Tuesday, CM Jagan was briefed by the officials about the current situation in the cyclone-affected areas. They informed him that half of the storm is moving between Nellore and Kavali, while the other half is in the sea. They also mentioned that the impact of the cyclone in Tirupati and Nellore districts is gradually decreasing.



CM Jagan instructed the officials to ensure that good facilities are provided to the victims and that no mistakes are made in the provision of these facilities. He emphasized the need to restore the electricity supply system quickly in the affected areas. CM Jagan also stressed the importance of providing compensation within 48 hours if any information is received about the death of people or cattle. He further instructed the officials to start enumeration as soon as the storm recedes.

CM Jagan directed the officials to efficiently distribute ration using the village, ward secretariat, and volunteer systems. He urged them to ensure that relief programs are carried out vigorously in the affected districts. So far, around 9,500 people have been shifted to 211 relief camps, according to the officials. The collectors of Prakasam, Guntur, Krishna, and other districts have also been alerted about the cyclone.