YS Jagan reviews on housing scheme, directs officials to construct quality houses to poor

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy has directed the concerned authorities to provide comfortable houses to the poor like never before in history. He made it clear that YSR Jagananna colonies should be as ideal as possible. The CM said that action should be taken to release funds in a timely manner for the construction of houses and pay special attention to beautification, revisit every single light and make it beautiful and pleasing accordingly. CM Jagan reviewed the construction of houses for the poor at the camp office. A comprehensive review was made on the construction of houses in the YSR Jagananna Colonies and the infrastructure to be provided in the colonies. Several suggestions were made in terms of infrastructure.

CM Jagan directed to draw up a plan on how much funds would be released at what times for the construction of houses. As a result, the construction of houses for the poor will move forward at a faster pace. Officials said 83 per cent of the beneficiaries have so far opted for either of the three options for the construction of over 15 lakh houses in the first tranche. The CM also said that options should be received immediately from the rest. Whichever of the three options is chosen, the Chief Minister has directed to provide cement and steel at a discount to the beneficiary and directed them to provide construction materials.

Officials explained to the Chief Minister that all the houses were being geo-tagged. CM Jagan clarified that there should be no shortage of funds anywhere for the construction of houses for the poor. He hoped that the construction of houses would be completed as soon as possible and that the people in the YSR Jagananna Colonies would enjoy good living standards. Roads, underground drainage, parks and other infrastructure should be made clear. He said that Anganwadi should be available for every 2,000 population in the newly constructed colonies and a library should be available for every 1,500 to 5,000 households.

CM Jagan reviewed the issue of how to have infrastructure even in the colonies to be set up by giving plots at affordable prices to middle-class people in towns and cities. On this occasion, the designs of the colonies were examined by the CM. The CM ordered the plants to provide pleasure health in the colonies. The meeting was attended by Municipal and Urban Development Minister Botsa Satyanarayana, Housing Minister Cherukuvada Sriranganath Raju, Chief Secretary Adityanath Das, Chief Commissioner of Land Administration Neerab Kumar Prasad, Housing Chief Secretary Ajay Jain, Principal Chief Conservator Pratheep Kumar, chief secretary to Corporation and Urban Development Y Sri Lakshmi, State Housing Corporation Limited MD Narayana Bharat Gupta and other senior officials were present.