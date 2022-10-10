YS Jagan reviews on Industries dept. aska officials to start works of approved projects

Chief Minister YS Jaganmohan Reddy directed the officials to see that projects given green signal in SIPB start soon and urged them to help the respective organisations in all kinds of ways. The CM conducted a review on the creation of industries and infrastructure. Minister Gudivada Amarnath and senior officials attended this meeting.

CM Jagan said that a special department should be set up to help industries and said that the officials take steps to ensure operation of Ramayapatnam port by March 2024. He said all the works should be completed by December 2023. The CM reviewed the progress of Juvvaladinne, Nizampatnam, Machilipatnam and Uppada fishing harbours and asked officials to take steps to complete it by June 2023.



CM Jagan ordered to focus on the construction of fishing harbours and fish land centres to be built in the second phase.