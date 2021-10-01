YS Jagan reviews on Irrigation projects, directs officials to take steps to build Neradi barrage

Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy on Friday conducted a review on irrigation projects in the state at the Tadepalli camp office. During the meeting, officials briefed CM Jagan on the progress of the Polavaram project. The lower Copper Dam works related to the project and connectivity issues to the canals are discussed in the review. Officials said work on the Gap3 concrete dam has been completed and asserted that canals were ready for irrigation by the next Kharif. The authorities explained to CM Jagan that they had prepared a plan for the commencement of ECRF works.

On the other hand, CM Jagan also conducted a review of R&R works. Officials told CM Jagan that more than Rs 2,033 crore was due to the state from the Centre. CM Jagan directed the officials to see to it that the central funds be released quickly. CM Jagan also conducted a review on the progress of other projects in the state. On this occasion, the authorities said that the Nellore barrage works have been completed are ready for the inauguration in November. Officials said that significant progress has been made in the construction of the tunnel that will be completed by next August and water will be provided.

CM Jagan conducted a review on the Veligonda project and directed the officers to expedite the work on the second tunnel. Genealogical Stage-2 works will be completed by next May, officials said. CM Jagan directed the authorities to take steps for the construction of the barrage at Neradi and suggested that steps be taken for talks with the state of Odisha. Officials said water would be provided by the coming Kharif under the Thotapalli barrage.

CM Jagan directed to focus on the construction of the Mahendratanaya project and directed that regulator construction work be undertaken in Godavari and Krishna deltas at Kolleru. He asked to focus on the Thandava project expansion, construction of barrages on the Krishna river. Officials told CM Jagan that tenders have already been called for the construction of the Thandava project and asserted they had once again gone for reverse tendering on the works quoted in the process of early tenders.

The event was attended by Irrigation Minister Anil Kumar Yadav, new CS Sameer Sharma, Irrigation Secretary Shyamala Rao, and senior officials.