YS Jagan reviews on Jagananna Sampoorna Gruha Hakku scheme, directs to ensure transparency in registrations

CM YS Jagan on Thursday directed the authorities to register the beneficiary's houses with a clear title under the Jagananna Sampoorna Gruha Hakku scheme. He held a review meeting with ministers and officials on the scheme at the camp office in Tadepalli. Speaking on the occasion, he said the scheme should be reviewed from time to time and permission should be given without delay, and field inspections should be completed within the stipulated time.

He directed the higher authorities to take up awareness programs among the lower-level officials and beneficiaries on the implementation of the scheme. It was ordered to conduct registrations at the village and ward secretariats.

Jagan said registration for the beneficiaries under the scheme would start from November 20 to December 15. The authorities have been directed to ensure full transparency in the scheme. The officials told the chief minister that 52 lakh people have been registered under the scheme.

They explained that the data of 45.63 lakh beneficiaries have already been tagged to the secretariats and field-level observations on these were also being completed. The officials said they had brought in enough stamp papers for registrations and assured that steps are being taken to complete the registration within 10 minutes.