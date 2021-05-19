YS Jagan reviews on Nadu- Nedu in schools, says every school should be developed and used

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy on Wednesday reviewed the 'Nadu-Nedu' program launched by the Andhra Pradesh government in schools and Anganwadi Centers. The event was attended by Minister Adimulapu Suresh and several other dignitaries.

Speaking on the occasion, CM Jagan said, schools and Anganwadi have developed under Nadu-Nedu. He said that every school must be in use by every school in the state and school should be within 2 km of the children. "The role of teachers is crucial in these revolutionary changes and national standards must be followed in the management of schools," YS Jagan said.



He further added that the teachers should be recruited in commensurate with the number of children and Anganwadi teachers should be given good training.



Earlier, YS Jagan Mohan Reddy has launched CT Scan and MRI scan machines in teaching hospitals in the state in Wednesday morning.

