YS Jagan reviews on Women and Child Welfare Dept, gives directions to officials

Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy conducted a review of the Women and Child Welfare Department at his camp office in Tadepalli on Tuesday. The CM, who has conducted a review of Nadu-Nedu in Anganwadi, said that the government will spend more than Rs. 1500 crores for enhancing infrastructure. The CM said that there should be quality in the works and a good environment should be provided to the children.

The chief minister said that there should be continuous monitoring in Anganwadis and there should not be any problems in distribution of food like milk and eggs. "There should be comprehensive supervision and observation on the distribution of these and a comprehensive SOPs should be developed and technology should be used," CM said adding that the concerned officials should be held responsible if there are any errors in distribution. CM Jagan said that supervision should also be done on the supervisors.

Meanwhile, the CM ordered to complete the promotion process as soon as possible along with filling up the vacant posts in the Women and Child Welfare Department. CM gave green signal for filling 63 CDPO posts and ordered to be replaced as soon as possible.

Speaking on the health conditions of children in Anganwadis, YS Jagan added that the village and ward clinics to provide better treatments through Arogyasree and take comprehensive action to prevent anemia and malnutrition. "In Anganwadis and government schools there are more children from weaker sections who need to be supported," the CM said adding that the best results can be achieved by providing good teaching at the age of 10-12 years. He said that the government has also taken up women and child welfare as a priority programme, along with education, agriculture and medical health.

Women and Child Welfare Minister KV Ushasree Charan, CS Dr. KS Jawahar Reddy, Women and Child Welfare Principal Secretary Muddada Ravichandra, AP Dairy Development Corporation MD A Babu, School Infrastructure Commissioner Katamaneni Bhaskar, Civil Supplies MD G Veerapandyan, Women and Child Welfare Director Dr. A. Siri, Mark Fed MD Rahul Pandey and other senior officials participated.