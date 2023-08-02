YS Jagan reviews on Women and Child Welfare dept, stresses the health of children

Live
Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy conducted a review of the Women and Child Welfare Department at his camp office.
Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy conducted a review of the Women and Child Welfare Department at his camp office. During the review, CM Jagan initiated the distribution program for pregnant and lactating women called Sampurna Poshana Plus - Take Home Ration. The Chief Minister personally handed out rations to pregnant and lactating women during the event. He highlighted that the YSRCP government is allocating approximately Rs. 2300 crores annually for nutrition-related initiatives.
CM Jagan emphasized the importance of continuous monitoring of the quality of commodities provided under the dry ration scheme. He urged for the complete eradication of problems such as anemia and malnutrition in the state. The Chief Minister also stressed the need for family doctors to visit Anganwadi centers in villages to assess the health status of children, mothers, and infants. If any issues are identified, appropriate treatment should be provided.
Additionally, CM Jagan mentioned the implementation of the TOEFL training program from the third class and expressed the need to focus on children from PP-1 to the second class. He emphasized the significance of providing children with good language skills through innovative teaching methods. During the review, the Montessori education system was discussed, and the CM instructed officials to visit Montessori schools and assess their effectiveness.