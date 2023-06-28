YS Jagan slams Pawan Kalyan, says he is speaking all filth

YS Jagan Mohan Reddy on Wednesday lashed out at Chandrababu and Pawan Kalyan for their false propaganda on the government on various issues. He said that Naidu is not able to digest the fact that the students are getting benefitted from the Amma Vodi and leveling false accusations against the government.

Speaking at the disbursal of Amma Vodi scheme funds, YS Jagan particularly slammed Pawan Kalyan for his recent comments during Varahi Yatra. Taking an indirect potshot, YS Jagan said that the adopted son of Chandrababu is standing on the truck and talking filth against the government and the minister and opined that we are not such people to stoop to the level of Pawan Kalyan.

He questioned why Jana Sena Chief is not able to question the failures of the TDP government from 2014 to 2019. He said that Pawan Kalyan has no stability in his decisions and will always resort to foul-mouthing the ministers and others. Jagan also said that we wouldn't take him serious.

YS Jagan reiterated that YSRCP is not looking for any alliances and said that his party is built on the foundation of social justice and does not make any filthy comments. He called on the people to support him in the coming Kurukshetra battle with demons.