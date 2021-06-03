YS Jagan starts construction works of YSR Jagananna Colonies, says we are fulfilling dreams of the poor

Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy has embarked on a historic event in the state which is seen no where in the history of the country. On Thursday, CM YS Jagan started construction work on houses in YSR Jagananna colonies across the state in a virtual manner from his camp office in Tadepalli. The government has set a record by distributing house titles in the name of 30.76 lakh sisters in the state at a time. Now it has set out to build houses for all of them in just two tranches. As part of this, the construction of 15,60,227 houses was started today at a cost of Rs 28,084 crore in the first phase.

On the occasion, CM YS Jagan said that the homeless poor should not be seen anywhere in the state. "The dream of the poor is coming true, we are laying the foundations for the construction of houses in a festive atmosphere," he said. He said that the government is undertaking housing construction in the first phase in 175 constituencies. "In the first installment, we are constructing 15.60 lakh houses with Rs. 28,084 crore, which will be completed by June 22 next year and in the second phase, 12.70 lakh houses will be constructed at a cost of Rs 22,860 crore," Jagan said. He further added that 17,000 YSR Jagananna colonies are being constructed.



He said that apart from giving houses to 31 lakh families, we are also building houses and are setting up Jagananna colonies with wide roads, underground drainage, underground electricity, drinking water and internet facilities. "Rs 32,909 crore has been allocated for infrastructure in 17005 YSR Jagannath Colonies; we will set up a bedroom, hall, kitchen, bathroom and veranda in the 340 sq ft house. We will install two fans, two tube lights, 4 bulbs and a Syntex tank.



Women who were granted a house were given three options of government providing the necessary construction materials and the second one is that the beneficiaries have the freedom to obtain the required construction materials while the third is government will take the responsibility of building the house along with the construction materials prescribed by the government.

