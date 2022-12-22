YS Jagan to attend funeral of TTD EO Dharma Reddy's son Chandramouli in Nandyal

Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy will attend the funeral of Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanam EO Dharma Reddy's son. The last rites of Dharma Reddy's son will be held in the evening in Parumancha, his own village. In this regard, the CM will reach Dharma Reddy's residence after 3 pm and console the family members. In the background of the CM's visit, the police and the authorities have made arrangements.



AV Dharma Reddy, EO of Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanam (TTD) was bereaved. His son Chandramouli Reddy alias Siva (28) passed away at 8.20 am on Wednesday while undergoing treatment at Chennai Kauvery Hospital.



Chandramouli, who has completed his B.Tech in Chennai and is working as a finance consultant in Mumbai, suffered a heart attack while traveling in a car with his friend in Chennai on 18th of this month. He was shifted to Kauvery Hospital in Alwarpet. Hospital sources said through a bulletin on Monday that Chandramouli, who was admitted to the hospital due to cardiac arrest, is being treated. With this information, a large number of celebrities from Andhra Pradesh, Telugu celebrities, officials and close friends reached Kauvery Hospital and visited Dharma Reddy's family.



Doctors gave emergency medical treatment to Chandramouli for three days. His health condition worsened and he breathed his last on Wednesday morning.