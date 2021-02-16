YS Jagan to attend Visakha Sarada Peetham annual celebrations tomorrow, likely to meet employees JAC

Andhra Pradesh: Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy will leave for Visakhapatnam on Wednesday for a one day tour to participate in the annual festival of Sri Sharda Peetham in Chinamushidiwada of Pendurthi Mandal. He will leave Tadepalli residence at 9 am and reach Gannavaram Airport at 9.20 am and will depart to Visakhapatnam in a flight and reach Vizag Airport at 10.10 am.

CM Jagan will reach Sharda Peetham in Chinamushidiwada by road and will participate in the annual closing ceremonies till 12.30 pm. Then he will return to Visakhapatnam Airport at 12.50 pm and will reach his home in Tadepalli at 2.10 pm.

On the other hand, it is reported that Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy would meet Visakhapatnam steel plant employees JAC to discuss over the issues to be addressed to prevent steel factory from being privatised. He would also likely to discuss the concerns of the workers and chalk out a strategy and make proposals to put before the centre to halt the privatisation of the steel plant.