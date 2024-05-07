  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Just In

Home  > News > State > Andhra Pradesh

YS Jagan to Campaign in Three Constituencies on Tuesday

YS Jagan to Campaign in Three Constituencies on Tuesday
x
Highlights

The General Secretary of the YSRCP party, Talashila Raghuram, announced that party President and Chief Minister YS Jaganmohan Reddy will be conducting...

The General Secretary of the YSRCP party, Talashila Raghuram, announced that party President and Chief Minister YS Jaganmohan Reddy will be conducting campaign meetings in three constituencies on Tuesday. The CM's schedule for the day includes participation in a campaign meeting at Korukonda Junction in Rajanagaram constituency under Rajahmundry Lok Sabha constituency at 10 am.

Following this, at 12.30 pm, CM Jagan will attend a meeting at the Itchapuram Municipal Office Center under the Srikakulam Lok Sabha constituency. The day will conclude with a campaign meeting at the old Gajuwaka center in the Gajuwaka constituency under Visakhapatnam Lok Sabha at 3 pm, where CM Jagan will address the gathered crowd.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2024 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X