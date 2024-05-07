YS Jagan to Campaign in Three Constituencies on Tuesday

The General Secretary of the YSRCP party, Talashila Raghuram, announced that party President and Chief Minister YS Jaganmohan Reddy will be conducting campaign meetings in three constituencies on Tuesday. The CM's schedule for the day includes participation in a campaign meeting at Korukonda Junction in Rajanagaram constituency under Rajahmundry Lok Sabha constituency at 10 am.

Following this, at 12.30 pm, CM Jagan will attend a meeting at the Itchapuram Municipal Office Center under the Srikakulam Lok Sabha constituency. The day will conclude with a campaign meeting at the old Gajuwaka center in the Gajuwaka constituency under Visakhapatnam Lok Sabha at 3 pm, where CM Jagan will address the gathered crowd.