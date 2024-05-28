Live
Gunasekhar to helm youthful social drama ‘Euphoria’
Renowned director Gunasekhar, known for his impactful storytelling, is gearing up to direct a new social drama titled "Euphoria." Produced by Neelima Guna under Guna Handmade Films, the film promises to address contemporary issues in a compelling manner, targeting a youthful audience.
Pre-production for "Euphoria" is underway, with meticulous planning to ensure a captivating cinematic experience. The cast and technical crew are yet to be announced, heightening anticipation among fans and industry insiders.
With production set to commence soon, "Euphoria" is expected to be a significant addition to contemporary cinema. Gunasekhar's directorial prowess combined with the film's poignant social commentary is poised to resonate strongly with audiences, sparking meaningful discussions about pertinent societal issues.