Police jeep has been stolen

Gadwal: In an unusual incident, a thief managed to steal a police vehicle that was patrolling the National Highway in the Itikyal police station area of Gadwal district. The police officers, upon realizing their vehicle was gone, immediately shouted and ran after it. The thief eventually abandoned the vehicle near a petrol station but took the keys with him. The incident, which occurred on Monday, has been confirmed by reliable sources.



The police, upon realizing their patrol vehicle was missing, went to the toll gate near Alampur square and asked the staff to monitor for the vehicle and report its sighting. Concurrently, they began searching for the vehicle themselves. Eventually, they received information that the vehicle was located near the Kodandapuram petrol station. Upon arriving, they found the vehicle, but the thief had taken the keys. The police are actively searching for the individual responsible for the theft.

This incident has sparked discussion about why the keys were left in the vehicle while it was parked. When questioned about the matter, Alampur CI Ravi Babu stated that he was on a different duty at the time and was unaware of the vehicle theft.