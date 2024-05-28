Nandamuri Kalyan Ram coming with an action-packed extravaganza

In commemoration of his legendary grandfather Nandamuri Taraka Rama Rao's birth anniversary, actor-producer Nandamuri Kalyan Ram treated fans with a sneak peek of his upcoming 21st film. Titled #NKR21, the movie, directed by Pradeep Chilukuri, promises to be an action-packed extravaganza.

Produced by Ashok Vardhan Muppa and Sunil Balusu under Ashoka Creations and NTR Arts banners, the film is presented by Muppa Venkaiah Chowdary. The glimpse, aptly titled "The Fist Of Frame," showcases Kalyan Ram in a powerful new avatar, emphasizing the robustness of his character. The visuals hint at the film's grandeur and high-budget spectacle, generating significant buzz among audiences.

Joining Kalyan Ram in this cinematic venture is a stellar cast, including the renowned Vijayashanthi, returning to the screen after her blockbuster performance in "Sarileru Neekevvaru." Vijayashanthi portrays the dynamic character of Karthavyam, adding depth to the narrative. The movie also features Sohel Khan, Saiee Manjrekar, and Srikanth in pivotal roles.

Currently in production in Hyderabad, the film boasts a talented team of technicians, with Ram Prasad handling cinematography and AjaneeshLoknath composing the music. Thammiraju serves as the editor, while the screenplay is penned by Srikanth Vissa.

As anticipation builds for further details, fans eagerly await updates on this promising project, poised to captivate audiences with its action-packed storyline and stellar performances.