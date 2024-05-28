Live
- AIFF league committee recommends inviting bids for new IWL team
- OpenAI Board forms Safety and Security Committee led by Altman, others
- Bhojpuri star Khesari Lal Yadav campaigns for fellow actor Pawan Singh in Bihar
- 'Pakistan can beat any team', says Haris Rauf ahead of 3rd T20I against England
- ECI removes Sandeshkhali SDPO three days before LS polls
- Chelsea close on Enzo Maresca in their hunt for head coach: Report
- Tripura govt to set up Ayurvedic, homeopathy medical colleges soon: CM Saha
- Google introduces new AI features in its Chromebook Plus laptops
- Slowly killing us: Zerodha's Nithin Kamath on sugar content, adulteration in food items
- PRAVAAH portal, RBI Retail Direct Mobile Application and FinTech Repository launched for ease of biz
Just In
Sensex sheds 220 points amid profit booking; midcap, smallcap stocks hit
Indian equity benchmarks closed in the red on Tuesday as investors took to profit booking before the Lok Sabha election results to be announced next week.
Mumbai: Indian equity benchmarks closed in the red on Tuesday as investors took to profit booking before the Lok Sabha election results to be announced next week.
The Sensex was down 220 points or 0.29 per cent at 75,170, while the Nifty shed 44 points or 0.19 per cent to close at 22,888 on Tuesday.
The midcap and smallcap stocks were the worst hit, as the Nifty midcap 100 index closed at 52,294, down 466 points or 0.89 per cent, while the Nifty smallcap 100 index was down 144 points or 0.85 per cent, at 16,875.
The India volatility index (VIX) was down 4.31 per cent at 24.19.
Sector-wise, auto, IT, PSU bank, metal, realty, and energy stocks were the major losers, while pharma and media shares were the major gainers.
Nineteen out of the 30 Sensex stocks closed in the red on Tuesday.
Power Grid, Tech Mahindra, NTPC, Bharti Airtel, Tata Motors, and Reliance were the top losers, while Asian Paints, Wipro, HUL, JSW Steel, Bajaj Finserv, and M&M were the top gainers on Tuesday.
Vaibhav Vidwani, Research Analyst at Bonanza Portfolio Ltd, said that investors are opting for a cautious approach before the exit polls on Saturday, which can give an idea of the possible election results.
"Expectations of a budget in July, which will support the order books of defence, infra, railway, and sectors which will benefit from the budget, have already given movement in near terms," he added.