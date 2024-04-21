YS Jagan to convene a meeting with party leaders tomorrow, to finalise on manifesto

The eagerly anticipated manifesto of the Yuvajana Sramika Rythu Congress Party (YCP) is set to be unveiled on the 26th or 27th of this month, with a particular emphasis on addressing the needs of Uttarandhra. The meticulous process of finalizing the manifesto's contents is currently underway, with Chief Minister Jagan Mohan Reddy, who is currently engaged in a bus tour to Visakhapatnam, scheduled to convene with key party leaders tomorrow to approve the final draft.

CM Jagan is expected to formally file his nomination on the 25th of this month, preceding the anticipated release of the YCP manifesto. The manifesto holds significant political weight in the ongoing elections in Andhra Pradesh, with CM Jagan actively engaging with the public through his outreach initiatives.

Amidst heightened political expectations surrounding the manifesto, comparisons have been drawn to the welfare schemes unveiled by the TDP during the previous Mahanadu, known as the Super Six. The YCP has asserted its commitment to fulfilling the promises outlined in its manifesto from the 2019 elections, highlighting a track record of delivering on pledges made to the electorate.