YS Jagan to disburse second tranche of Jagananna Chedodu scheme tomorrow

Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy will disburse the second installment of Jagananna Chedodu to the beneficiaries accounts on Tuesday. The government has released Rs. 285 crore for the 2.85 lakh beneficiaries including Rajaks Nai Brahmins and tailors. On Tuesday, CM YS Jagan will transfer money from the CM's camp office virtually.

It is a known fact that the AP government provides financial assistance to those have shops. The government this time has allocated Rs. 146 crore to be credited to 1.46 lakh tailors, Rs 98.44 crore to 98,000 shopkeepers and Rs 40 crore to 40,000 Nai Brahmins who has saloon shops.

It is estimated that Rs. 583 crore has been released so far under Jagananna Chedodu scheme including Rs. 285 crore to be disbursed on Tuesday. It is known that the government of Andhra Pradesh has been implementing the welfare scheme as per the calendar released in the last year. The government will soon release the calendar in the next month for the implementation of the schemes for the year 2022-23.