YS Jagan to hold review on reorganisation of districts in the state today

Chief Minister YS Jagan mohan Reddy will hold a review on the issue of redistricting on Wednesday. It seems that there will be a discussion on the arrangements in the new district centers and the allocation of staff.



It is learned that CM YS Jagan Mohan Reddy had directed the officials to prepare the newly formed districts in the state by the new Telugu year Ugadi for the ease of administration.

It is known that the government of Andhra Pradesh has announced the formation of 26 districts in the state last month and sought the suggestions and objections on the decision. The government has received wide range of suggestions, which the officials have been scrutinizing.

Meanwhile, There seems to be a chance of increase of new revenue divisions. Demands have reached the government to change the names of some districts, set up new revenue divisions, change district centers and extend some zones to other districts. The state committee along with the planning department officials have conducted a full study on all these and submitted a report to the CM. CM Jagan reviewed with the officers on the situation at the field level.

It is learned that the CM has decided to go ahead with the referendum. The final meeting on the new districts will be held today with CM Jagan. It seems that the final gazette notification will be issued shortly.