YS Jagan to lay foundation stone for Ramayapatnam Port in Nellore

Chief Minister YS Jagan will visit Nellore district today to lay the foundation stone for the construction work of Ramayapatnam Port. Authorities have already made arrangements to this extent. The CM will leave Tadepalli at 9.30 am and reach Ramayapatnam at 10.40 am. Later, at 11 am, the foundation stone for the construction work of Ramayapatnam port will be laid. 3736.14 crores The construction of the first phase of the port will take place with Rs. 3736.14 ports. Jagan will return from Nellore to Amaravati in the afternoon.



Going by the port details, the port is located just 4.5 km from the National Highway and the government has set a target to complete the first phase of the port within 36 months. Ramayapatnam Port Development Corporation Limited will build the project under AP Maritime Board. In the first phase, a total of four berths will be constructed. Annual exports of 25 million tons will be done through this port. Four berths will be constructed for cargo, coal and containers. In the second phase, it will be expanded to 138.54 million ton by constructing a total of 15 berths. The Ramayapatnam port is going to be crucial for both the Telugu states as many districts of Rayalaseema including Prakasam, Nellore, Guntur, Kurnool in AP, Nalgonda, Mahabubnagar, Rangareddy and Hyderabad in Telangana will be crucial in industrial, commercial and transport services. Moreover, through this port, trade, business and transport services will be facilitated to many areas of Telangana, Chhattisgarh, Maharashtra and Karnataka states. Coal, iron ore, granite, food grains, other grains including rice, cement, fertilisers, tobacco, chilli, aqua products, containers etc. can be transported.