YS Jagan to lay stone for Oberoi Group of Hotels in Vizag on July 9

Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy will be laying the foundation stone for the construction of Oberoi Group of Hotels in the city on the 9th of this month virtually. The construction will take place on a 40-acre area belonging to the Department of Tourism in Annavaram coastal area.



This project is a result of the Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) signed between the Oberoi Group and the state government at the Global Investors Summit (GIS-2023) held in Visakhapatnam earlier this year. The project, which is estimated to cost Rs. 350 crores, will be a 7-star luxury resort.

In preparation for the virtual foundation stone laying ceremony, Collector Dr. Mallikarjuna has reviewed the arrangements in Annavaram, and Tourism Regional Director Srinivas Pani has inspected the space allotted to Oberoi in Annavaram.