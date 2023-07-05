Live
- JIMEX 23' aims to foster mutual cooperation and reaffirm shared commitment
- Transcending Language Boundaries: Zee Theatre Brings its Rich Repertoire of Socially Relevant Teleplays to Telangana & Andhra Pradesh
- How should you discard your mobile phone?
- IMT Hyderabad’s PGDM Batch of 2023-25 Embarks on Inspiring Community Connect Visit
- KTR inaugurates Stellantis Digital Hub in Hyderabad
- Awareness programme on Cyber Bullying, Cyber Financial Frauds
- Evolve Back Hampi official venue partner to host the Third Culture Working Group and the Third G20 Sherpa meetings
- Prices increased of chili, ginger, coriander following Tomato
- Bigg Boss OTT 2: Manisha Rani, Jiya Shankar lock horns over bed, AC
- BJP takes up Damage control measures in Telangana. Rajagopal Reddy appointed National Executive Member
YS Jagan to release input subsidy to rge farmers on July 8
On the occasion of YS Rajasekhar Reddy's birth anniversary, Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy will be visiting Kalyandurgam on the 8th of this month.
On the occasion of YS Rajasekhar Reddy's birth anniversary, Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy will be visiting Kalyandurgam on the 8th of this month. During his visit, he will release input subsidy to the farmers and address a public meeting called Rythu Sabha.
Ministers Peddireddy Ramachandra Reddy, Usha Sricharan, and Chief Minister's Program Coordinator Talashila Raghuram have inspected the arrangements at Kalyanadurgam. Minister Peddireddy mentioned that the government organises Rythu Dinotsavam every year on YSR's birth anniversary and as part of it input subsidy will released to the farmers this year.
Various officials and dignitaries, including Government Whip Kapu Ramachandra Reddy, MLA Topudurthi Prakash Reddy, MLC Mangamma, ZP Chairman Boya Girijamma, AP Urdu Academy Chairman Nadeem Ahmed, Collector Gauthami, and SP Srinivasa Rao, participated in the program.