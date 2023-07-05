YS Jagan to release input subsidy to rge farmers on July 8

On the occasion of YS Rajasekhar Reddy's birth anniversary, Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy will be visiting Kalyandurgam on the 8th of this month. During his visit, he will release input subsidy to the farmers and address a public meeting called Rythu Sabha.

Ministers Peddireddy Ramachandra Reddy, Usha Sricharan, and Chief Minister's Program Coordinator Talashila Raghuram have inspected the arrangements at Kalyanadurgam. Minister Peddireddy mentioned that the government organises Rythu Dinotsavam every year on YSR's birth anniversary and as part of it input subsidy will released to the farmers this year.

Various officials and dignitaries, including Government Whip Kapu Ramachandra Reddy, MLA Topudurthi Prakash Reddy, MLC Mangamma, ZP Chairman Boya Girijamma, AP Urdu Academy Chairman Nadeem Ahmed, Collector Gauthami, and SP Srinivasa Rao, participated in the program.