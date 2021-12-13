YS Jagan to review on medical and health dept. amid Omicron variant case in Vizianagaram

The Coronavirus epidemic that has been ravaging the world for a long time has taken a new turn with the outbreak of new variant Omicron which first came to light in South Africa and is gradually spreading to various countries. Omicron cases are already being reported in various states across the India.

The first case of the Omicron variant was also reported in Andhra Pradesh and the government was alerted in this regard. YS Jagan will conduct a review on the medical health department today to discuss on the new variant. Minister Alla Nani and senior officials will attend the review to be held at the CM's camp office in Tadepalli. During the meeting, the CM will review the Nadu-Nedu works and the progress of the work of the newly set up medical colleges.

The government is on high alert after the first case of Omicron was registered in Vizianagaram district of the state. A person who returned from the Ireland has been diagnosed with Omicron. The government has already issued directives to strictly enforce the covid regulations across the state and paying special attention to covid vaccination.

It is learned that the person who tested positive for Omicron has conquered the virus in the home quarantine and subsequently tested negative for the variant, according to state public health director Dr Hymavathi said. The health director has also stated that that there are no cases of Omicron variant in the state.