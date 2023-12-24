YS Jagan to start development work today at Simhadripuram

Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy will inaugurate development works in Simhadripuram today as part of his second day of Kadapa district tour. In the morning, he will leave Idupulapaya residence and reach YSR Ghat to pay homage by participating in the prayers at the ghat. After that, reach the prayer hall and participate in prayers till 11.30.



At 12.20 pm they will reach the helipad near Simhadripuram Junior College. He will talk to the representatives of Simhadripuram mandal till 12.40 pm. Later, they will participate in the opening ceremony of road widening, beautification, YSR Park, Tehsildar office, Police station and MPDO office in Simhadripuram.

The Chief Minister will arrive at Idupulapaya Helipad at 3 o'clock and reach the Echo Park meeting place. A meeting will be held with the public representatives of Pulivendula Mandal. Reach the guesthouse at 4.45 pm and stay overnight.