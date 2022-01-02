YS Jagan to visit Delhi tomorrow, to meet PM Narendra Modi to discuss crucial issues

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy will leave for Delhi tomorrow. It is learned that he has already got the appointment of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah. Jagan will discuss key issues with Prime Minister Modi, including economic issues in the state and the Amaravati issue.



YS Jagan is likely to hold talks with the prime minister over the revised estimates for the Polavaram project, water disputes, and other political issues.

The ministers and authorities have made representations before the center urging to relax the debt ceiling. However, the permission was not granted. During this time Chief Minister Jagan's visit to Delhi became crucial.