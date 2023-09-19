YS Jagan to visit Kurnool and Nandyal today, to inaugurate filling up of ponds

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jaganmohan Reddy is scheduled to visit Kurnool and Nandyal districts today. All necessary preparations have been made by officials in wake of his visit.

During his visit, CM Jagan will inaugurate the project of filling water to 77 ponds in Done, Pattikonda, Aluru, and Panyam constituencies through the Handriniva Sujala Sravanti scheme.

As part of his itinerary, CM Jagan will proceed to Krishnagiri Mandal Alamkonda, where he will switch on the motors at the pump house responsible for lifting Handriniva water to the ponds. Following this event, a public meeting will be held in Nandyal district, where CM Jagan will address the public.

Chief Minister YS Jaganmohan Reddy visited the Hill shrine of Sri Venkateswara Swamy at Tirumala and offered prayers on Tuesday. Upon his arrival at Mahadwaram, he received a traditional welcome with Isthikaphal and was escorted inside the temple with vedic chants and mangalavaidyams.

After the prayer, CM Jaganmohan Reddy received the Vedasirvachanam at Ranganayakula Mandapam and was presented with Swamivari Theerthaprasadams by TTD Chairman Karunakara Reddy. Deputy CM Narayana Swamy, Ministers Ramachandra Reddy, Roja, TTD EO AV Dharma Reddy, and other state and district public representatives and authorities were also present during the visit.









