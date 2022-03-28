YS Jagan to visit Nellore today to participate in Mekapati Goutham Reddy's memorial ceremony

Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy will visit Nellore on Monday to attend the mourning ceremony of the late Minister Mekapati Goutham Reddy. With this, the police force is making tight security arrangements. From the helipad to the VPR Convention Center where the mourning service will take place while bomb squad, dog squads and police personnel are conducting thorough inspections. The convection centre was taken over by the police.



On Sunday, SP CH Vijaya Rao held a meeting with the personnel involved in the security duties at the Umesh Chandra Memorial Conference Hall in the city and gave directions to ensure that no untoward incidents take place in the areas he was visiting. It is suggested to see to it that the traffic is not disrupted. All staff is required to wear uniforms and IDs as a matter of duty. He warned that action should not be taken in case of negligence in duty management or absence from duties.

As part of the schedule, Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy will leave Gannavaram Airport at 10.15 am on Monday on a special flight and reach Renigunta Airport at 11 am. From there, he will depart by helicopter at 11.10 am and reach the helipad at the Nellore Police Parade Ground at 11.30 am, and reach VPR Convention Center at 11.50 am. He will attend the mourning function from 11.50 am to 12.40 pm and reach the helipad and return for Renigunta by helicopter at one o'clock in the afternoon and thereby reach Gannavaram at 1.20 pm on a special flight. The SP instructed the staff to ban traffic on the way to the CM.



Meanwhile, the trial convoy was held in Nellore on Sunday. The trail convoy started from the helipad and proceeded to the VPR Convention Center, from where it returned to the police parade helipad. The trial convoy was overseen by SP Vijaya Rao. The police are arranging security with a staff of one thousand for the chief minister's visit. In addition to the District SP, three ASPs, 9 DSPs, 28 CIs, 89 SIs, ASIs / HCs, Constables, Home Guards, Special Party personnel, and a total of 1,000 personnel are involved in security duties. From Sunday evening the crew took control of the areas assigned to them.

