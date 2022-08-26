YS Jagan to visit Visakhapatnam today, to sign MoU with Parley for the Oceans

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan will visit Visakhapatnam on Friday. He will reach Visakhapatnam Airport at 9.50 am and reach AU Convention Hall on Beach Road to visit exhibition stalls set up by 'Parley for the Ocean' organisation, beach conservation programs and stalls set up by GVMC regarding plastic control. Later, in the presence of CM Jagan, the state government officials will sign an MoU on beach conservation with the representatives of the Parle organisation.

The CM will reach the AU Convocation Hall in Siripuram and award certificates to 5,000 students who have completed the diploma course provided by Microsoft followed by addressing the students. The chief minister will leave for Gannavaram at 12.40 PM. The arrangements related to the CM's visit were reviewed by Chief Minister Programs Committee Coordinator Talashila Raghuram, Minister Gudivada Amarnath, Collector Dr. Mallikarjuna and CP Srikanth on Thursday.

Parlay for the Ocean organisation is undertaking a beach cleaning program on Friday to set a Guinness record. The beach will be cleaned from 6 am to 8 am on Friday with the cooperation of GVMC, District Collectorate and other voluntary organizations. A program will be undertaken to collect plastic and other waste along the beach from RK Beach to Bhimili along a stretch of about 28 km. A total of 20,000 volunteers will participate in this program.